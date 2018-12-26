Good Samaritans stepped in to help when a family on Long Island lost their Christmas presents from the back of their SUV.Surveillance video shows the gifts tumbling out the back of the vehicle as it rounded a corner in Northport on Tuesday night. Police say the people in the car were apparently unaware and kept on driving.The driver of another vehicle saw what happened and pulled over. Three people got out and picked up all the gifts and took them to the Northport police station.Officials say the good Samaritans posted on Facebook about the presents and that they were turned over to the police.The owner of the gifts saw the Facebook post and called police. He was reunited with the packages on Wednesday morning.The good Samaritans asked to remain anonymous, but Northport Police Chief Bill Ricca had something to say about them:"It's apparent that these were Elves, who were on their way back to the Northpole, when they stopped to spread just a little more Christmas cheer for total strangers."----------