Gov. Cuomo recommends postponing NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade due to coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo has recommended that the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.As officials decide the fate of New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade, the chairman of the parade board also said it's possible it could be postponed.Cuomo had said earlier Wednesday that health experts were recommending that New York City's venerable St. Patrick's Day parade be canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.The governor told a news conference at the state Capitol that officials would likely make a decision later Wednesday. The parade, scheduled for Tuesday, would draw thousands to Manhattan at a time when officials are trying to reduce large gatherings."Why would you risk bringing thousands of people together knowing that this is virus that easily communicates?" Cuomo asked, explaining the thinking of those urging the event be canceled.Council Speaker Corey Johnson has called for postponing the parade."Even though it is outdoors, and therefore presumed to be less risky than indoor gatherings, it is a non-essential event and will lead to large crowds of people in close contact," Johnson said. "This is an unnecessary risk. As a city, we need to look at other mass gatherings to determine how we can limit exposure to keep people safe.""There is talk right now of postponement, but it's up to the mayor and the governor and so far they haven't told us their decision," said Sean Lane, Chairman of the St Patrick's Day Parade Board.Lane told Eyewitness News he is sensitive to concerns about the coronavirus and acknowledged, "I'm not privy to all the information they have."When asked whether his members would be satisfied with postponing the world's largest St Patrick's Day parade, Lane conceded the decision is "a very emotional one."Lane would not say whether talk of postponement meant that the parade will not take place on the 17th."We are waiting on a decision," he said.It is not clear when it would or could be rescheduled.