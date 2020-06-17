reopen ny

Reopen NY: Governor Cuomo talks about NY's reopening process on 'GMA'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- In an interview that will air on Good Morning America Wednesday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo was asked about the potential risks for subway riders.

He was also asked about the worries about new virus cases as more New York City workers head back to work.

"Now we literally disinfect every subway car every day, train stations disinfected, hand sanitizer, everybody is wearing masks, so the public transit has never stopped, it's cleaner than it's ever been and people are behaving incredibly well," Cuomo said.

You can watch the full interview with Governor Cuomo on GMA on ABC7.

