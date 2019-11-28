Grandma Pat's Thanksgiving dinner feeds hundreds in Port Chester

PORT CHESTER, New York (WABC) -- Grandma Pat would be proud. More than 300 volunteers spent part of their holiday feeding the less fortunate in an event called Grandma Pat's Thanksgiving Dinner in Port Chester.Now in its third year, the dinner honors Pat Barad who died three years ago.Her children, Cindi Fisher and Bobby Barad, say their mother's life was marked by volunteerism and philanthropy.The family raised $16,000 to cover the cost of food. Leftover funds are donated to Feeding Westchester."It's a community thing," Barad said. "I try and think of my mom two or three times during the course of the day -- not lose sight of why we're doing this."Recipients at the Don Bosco community center were appreciative."I love it," Thalia Soriano said. "I love that everyone is here to volunteer and give back to the community."----------