Grandma who invited wrong teen to Thanksgiving shares 4th holiday with him

Jamal Hinton, 19, and Wanda Dench, 61, are shown during their annual Thanksgiving dinner in Mesa, Arizona. (KABC)

MESA, Arizona -- An Arizona grandmother and a teenager have carried on a Thanksgiving tradition that began four years ago -- all because of a text that was sent to the wrong person.

It all started when now 62-year-old Wanda Dench thought she was texting her own grandson about Thanksgiving dinner plans but accidentally texted now 20-year-old Jamal Hinton instead.

The wrong messages went viral on social media, and the pair decided to meet in real life. The pair had so much fun together that Hinton has joined Dench's family for Thanksgiving each year.



The 61-year-old's friendship with the teen has grown, and their loved ones have also become close friends.

2019 will be the pair's fourth year in a row getting together for the holiday. Hinton and Dench plan to break bread at Hinton's girlfriend Mikaela's Aunt Tauna's house, according to ABC News.
