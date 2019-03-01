Society

Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail

Grandmother rescued from ice after photoshoot fail. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 1, 2019.

DIAMOND BEACH, Iceland -- A grandmother's risky photo-op nearly left her stranded on a giant piece of ice.

Judith Streng was posing while visiting Diamond Beach in Iceland last week.

All of a sudden, her icy perch was dislodged by a wave and began to float away, with Streng still on top.

"I don't weigh very much. It was a little easier for it to float away with me, I guess," Streng said.

A boat captain happened to be nearby. He waded out into the water and pulled her off the iceberg as it drifted away.

