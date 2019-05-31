Society

Greenwich Film Festival honors Boys & Girls Club leader

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- The head of a local Boys & Girls Club is being honored during the 2019 Greenwich International Film Festival. Bobby Walker Jr. has been selected as this year's Community Changemaker Award recipient.

Walker has served as CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich since 2014. The Club offers affordable after-school programs and summer camps to kids ages 6-18. Despite being located in an affluent community, there is more need than people might realize.

"In our after-school program, 78-percent of those kids live below the low-income level for this area," says Walker. "Which means their parents, even though they have jobs are working paycheck to paycheck and sometimes aren't able to make ends meet."

In addition to sports and recreation, the Club offers academic support for students and character development programs. "I want this to be a place where kids can come and find out how great they really are," says Walker.

WABC-TV is a sponsor of the festival which runs through June 2.
