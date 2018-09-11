SOCIETY

Group walks 91.1 miles to raise money for 9/11 Memorial Fund

About two dozen service members and volunteers took part in the sixth annual march to Ground Zero, raising money for the Sept. 11 memorial fund.

Two dozen service members and volunteers walked 91.1 miles from a military base in New Jersey to Ground Zero overnight: The sixth annual march to raise money for the 9/11 memorial fund.

The walk from Joint Base McGuire Dix-Lakehurst was expected to take about 30 hours.

The group was accompanied by a van, so walkers could complete the journey in shifts - but some members planned to go the distance for a good cause.

The group had already exceeded its goal of raising $5,000 this year for the 9/11 Memorial Fund.
