Group walks 91.1 miles to raise money for 9/11 Memorial Fund

Two dozen service members and volunteers walked 91.1 miles from a military base in New Jersey to Ground Zero overnight: The sixth annual march to raise money for the 9/11 memorial fund.The walk from Joint Base McGuire Dix-Lakehurst was expected to take about 30 hours.The group was accompanied by a van, so walkers could complete the journey in shifts - but some members planned to go the distance for a good cause.The group had already exceeded its goal of raising $5,000 this year for the 9/11 Memorial Fund.