Beards are back, but that means bad news for old-fashioned razor companies.According to consumer research experts, men are no longer shaving everyday, with some growing full beards and goatees, while others simply shave less.The more relaxed approach to shaving is seen mostly among men under the age of 45.Data shows that manual razor and blade sales in the US have dropped each year for the past three years.Skipping a shave is no longer considered lazy or disrespectful, according to Gillette's North America vice president.----------