Haagen-Dazs announces new booze-infused ice cream

Haagen-Dazs creates seven new alcohol-infused ice cream flavors.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Some might call it the best of both worlds. Haagen-Dazs has come up with something new, and it's extra boozy.

The ice cream company has combined two favorites into one. Haagen-Dazs is rolling out seven new flavors of alcohol-infused ice cream. Among the flavors are rum tres leches and bourbon vanilla bean truffle.

But don't expect to get drunk off the special treats. Each product contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume.

The new collection of booze-infused ice cream is expected to be widely available in stores by April.

