Society

Halloween zombie display causes dispute in NJ neighborhood

By
HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- People are horrified - horrified that the zombie display is gone.

The homeowner's son, Justin Rodriguez, says police came by and said they were getting a lot of complaints, and that people pulling up could be ticketed at any moment.

Justin's dad, Antonio Rodriguez has been putting up the display for 15 years - it takes him 30 days to set up, and it's a big deal.

ALSO READ | Halloween in NYC: Activities that don't involve trick-or-treating
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg brings some ideas for New Yorkers to have a safe and fun Halloween.



Justin says he is upset about this, and hopes maybe they can work things out, so that next year the zombies can be a go.

Antonio was inspired by Carnival in his native Portugal and by Michael Jackon's 'Thriller.' His son says he never wanted to be a problem.

"My dad just loves Halloween," says Justin, "My dad has spent countless hours prepping for all of this. He doesn't make a profit on any of this, he just does it because he loves to do it.

The problem was complaints about traffic on their narrow road, and people getting crowded together during the pandemic.

Police tweeted that they never asked him to remove anything.

ALSO READ | How to have a safe Halloween in a pandemic

The family would be 'thrilled' to put the zombies back, but they just aren't sure.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhawthornepassaic countyhalloween
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Famed NY theater won't reopen from COVID shutdown
Hurricane Zeta could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
Woman killed, man dead in apparent NYC murder suicide
5-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in NYC apartment fire
Lawmakers introduce bill to help communities overcome with rats
U.S. stocks see severe drop Monday as COVID-19 cases surge
Show More
NYC sets single 'opt-in' period for remote students to switch to in-person learning
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Here's New Jersey's distribution plan
Susan B. Anthony's gravestone gets plastic shield from voter stickers
George Floyd protesters who say they were roughed up by NYPD suing
The moon may contain more water than previously believed
More TOP STORIES News