Happy 98th birthday! WWII vet surprised on the job at New Jersey Stop & Shop

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A World War II veteran who still works part-time at a New Jersey grocery store was surprised for his 98th birthday.Bartholomeo "Benny" Ficeto celebrated his birthday Tuesday at the Stop & Shop in Edison. He was treated to a cake and performances by the USO Show Troupe.Benny started working at Stop & Shop 10 years ago in Bloomfield and transferred to the Edison store a year and a half ago.He works 4-hour shifts twice a week and helps to bag groceries. He stands the entire time and refuses to take his 15-minute break."Why would I take a break when I only get to work four hours?" he has said.Benny served in the Army Air Force as a gunner on a B-25 Mitchell bomber and flew mainly over northern Africa and Italy. He has previously said he plans to keep working until he drops dead.----------