Happy birthday: 106-year-old Bronx woman celebrates in style

More than 100 people gathered Tuesday to celebrate Ms. Louise Jean Signore's birthday.

BRONX, New York (WABC) --
A Bronx woman celebrated her 106th birthday in style.

More than 100 people gathered Tuesday to celebrate Ms. Louise Jean Signore's birthday. She even danced in front of the crowd while onlookers cheered and applauded.

Signore was born in Manhattan in 1912 and moved to the Bronx in 1926 where she has lived ever since.

"I never thought I would see this day, I saw people turning 100 years old and I thought 'Oh my god!' and here I am, 106," Signore said. "I tell myself it can't be possible, but I'm here."

She attributes her family's longevity to limited use of prescription drugs, favoring home remedies and an upbeat, adventurous spirit.

She worked for the MTA for 34 years and retired in 1997.
Signore was attacked and mugged by a woman in her Co-Op City apartment three years ago. She said she wasn't fazed by the attack and that she forgave her attacker.

She said she still appreciates the joys in life and participates in activities at her local senior center.

