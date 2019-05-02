Society

Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Prince William, Duchess Kate share new photos of 4-year-old daughter

EMBED <>More Videos

From graduations to engagements, weddings and pregnancies, we've watched Prince William and Duchess Kate grow up and start their family before our very eyes.

LONDON -- Princess Charlotte, the middle child of Prince William and Duchess Kate, is celebrating her fourth birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the big day, her parents released new photos that were taken by her mom at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk.



Though her parents often keep Charlotte and her siblings out of the spotlight, the little royal has made enough public appearances for fans to fall in love with her playful personality. At uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle last year, she memorably stole the show as a bridesmaid.

VIDEO: Princess Charlotte works the crowd at royal weddng of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
EMBED More News Videos

Nobody can work a crowd like Princess Charlotte.


Princess Charlotte, a great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, is fourth in line to the throne. Charlotte's grandfather, Prince Charles, is first, followed by her dad, Prince William, followed by her big brother, Prince George. Her little brother, 1-year-old Prince Louis, is in line right behind her.

George, Charlotte and Louis are about to get a cousin. Aunt Duchess Meghan is expected to give birth any day now, if she hasn't aleady. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they are keeping their plans to themselves so they can have a chance to bond with the new baby privately before introducing "Baby Sussex" to the world.

In the video above, take a look back at the major family milestones of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their kids.

PHOTOS: Will & Kate through the years


MORE ROYAL FAMILY COVERAGE

Royal baby watch: Will Harry and Meghan's Baby Sussex be an American?

Royal baby watch: Everything to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's firstborn

Prince Harry, Duchess Kate make appearance without Duchess Meghan, Prince William at Anzac Day

The British royal family tree and the line to the throne

A look back at the wedding of Prince William, Kate Middleton
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalskate middletonroyal familyroyal weddingprince williamu.s. & worldeuropelondon
RELATED
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with raping child at Bronx day care
AccuWeather: More rain, but getting milder
Leader of foiled NYC subway bomb plot to be sentenced
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
High levels of CO force Bronx residents from building
17-year-old charged with murder in NYC student's stabbing death
Overtime up 30-percent for transit workers
Show More
Jussie Smollett: Petition to appoint special prosecutor in 'Empire' actor's case in court Thursday
Small plane makes emergency landing on Staten Island field
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island
NYC resident with measles may have exposed others at 2 locations
More TOP STORIES News