Harlem School of the Arts recieves multi-million dollar gift from The Herb Alpert Foundation

New York, NY -- For more than five decades the Harlem School of the Arts has provided students with access to arts programs in music, dance theater and visual arts. Now a multimillion dollar gift from The Herb Alpert Foundation will help H.S.A. keep the arts alive and even more accessible to children and families in Harlem for years to come.
