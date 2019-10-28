Harlem Stage commemorates 100 year anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance

New York, NY -- Harlem Stage is the performing arts center that bridges Harlem's cultural legacy to contemporary artists of color and dares to provide the artistic freedom that gives birth to new ideas.For over 35 years its' singular mission has been to perpetuate and celebrate the unique and diverse artistic legacy of Harlem and the indelible impression it has made on American culture.With a long-standing tradition of supporting artists and organizations around the corner and across the globe, Harlem Stage boasts legendary artists such as Harry Belafonte, Maya Angelou and many others.