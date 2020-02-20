royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to begin new life on March 31

By Danica Kirka
LONDON -- Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are breaking free of the royal family starting March 31, the couple's office said Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Buckingham Palace reviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's use of the label "Sussex Royal" after their decision to step back from royal duties. Talks involving senior officials are ongoing about the issue and a decision will be announced alongside the launch of their new non-profit organization.

The royal couple stunned Britain with an abrupt announcement in January that they wanted to step back from royal duties. Prince Harry said he was taking a "leap of faith" in the move in an attempt to build a more peaceful life - one free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since the day he was born.

Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness but will retain them, leaving the possibility that the couple might change their minds and return sometime in the future.

Harry's late mother, Diana, was stripped of the Her Royal Highness title when she and Prince Charles divorced.

The prince and his wife will walk away from most royal duties, give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England, near Windsor Castle.

The couple's departure is a wrench for the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth II said at the time that she wished the couple had wanted to remain full-time royals.

Despite the unprecedented move, the couple will keep the themes of their public work - the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.

Harry's priorities remain supporting the welfare of servicemen and women, conservation, sport for social development and HIV. Meghan's focus remains women's empowerment, gender equality and education.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROYALS
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
Archaeologists unearth ancient royal tombs filled with treasures in Greece
Royals gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of rift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC daycare shuts down suddenly, leaving parents scrambling
8 killed in Germany; 2 hookah lounges reportedly targeted
Mother arrested after newborn's body found in wooded area in NY
Democrats set for Nevada debate, first with Bloomberg
Another arrest made after 2 fatal shootings in NYC delis
Windows shattered, drivers stunned after rocks thrown at cars in NJ
Precious video shows 2-year-old hugging pizza delivery man
Show More
Homicide squad investigating deadly shooting on LI
Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot at Hollywood home
Mother speaks out after daughter killed in NY library stabbing
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
NY woman 1 of 2 killed after car plunges off Florida ferry
More TOP STORIES News