Health concerns have led to a lawsuit in connection with the Brookhaven Landfill in Suffolk County.The lawsuit was announced Thursday morning outside the Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville.Twenty-four plaintiffs attribute the landfill's odor, dust and emissions to health ailments in the community and a diminished quality of life.The 276-foot high landfill is located in next to the Frank P. Long Intermediate School.The attorney representing the plaintiffs said there have been 35 cases of cancer over the last number of years among the staff of 105 who work at the school."That far exceeds anything you would expect to see, taking into account turnover and the length of time people have worked at that school," said attorney E. Christopher Murray.There was no immediate comment from town officials about the lawsuit.----------