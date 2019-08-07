Society

Be a lifesaver: Help prevent child drownings by appointing a 'Water Guardian'

Did you know drowning is the number one cause of death in children ages one year through four years old?

Drowning can happen quickly and quietly; often it's not during swim time, it's when adults are busy or distracted.

69% of drowning incidents were children not swimming, yet they were found in water, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Appoint a Water Guardian, an adult designated to supervise children any time there is access to water (including pools, tubs, buckets, ponds, etc.), to keep watching. Give a designated adult something to wear, like a lanyard, which identifies them as the appointed Water Guardian. Hand off the lanyard to the next Water Guardian.

Drowning can be prevented, so be a lifesaver and don't let it happen to your family!

Drowning prevention tips

Learn life-saving skills
Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Fence it off
Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self-closing and self-latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren't supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Make life jackets a must
Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Be on the look out
When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like playing cards, reading books, talking on the phone, and using alcohol or drugs.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydrowningswimming
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings across the area
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects: Police
Teen who fatally stabbed classmate near school gets 17 years
Suspect in custody after woman raped at Brooklyn park
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Boy escapes serious injury in fall from 2nd-floor of NJ home
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Show More
Fallen soldier's family gifted mortgage-free home in NYC
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor
Times Square panic: Not a shooting, but a backfiring motorcycle
House explosion investigated as possible hate crime
'BACON-TERNSHIP': Make $1,000 for one day of eating bacon
More TOP STORIES News