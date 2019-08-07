Be a lifesaver: Help prevent child drownings by appointing a 'Water Guardian'

Did you know drowning is the number one cause of death in children ages one year through four years old?
Drowning can happen quickly and quietly; often it's not during swim time, it's when adults are busy or distracted.
69% of drowning incidents were children not swimming, yet they were found in water, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Appoint a Water Guardian, an adult designated to supervise children any time there is access to water (including pools, tubs, buckets, ponds, etc.), to keep watching. Give a designated adult something to wear, like a lanyard, which identifies them as the appointed Water Guardian. Hand off the lanyard to the next Water Guardian.
Drowning can be prevented, so be a lifesaver and don't let it happen to your family!
Drowning prevention tips
Learn life-saving skills
Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Fence it off
Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self-closing and self-latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren't supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.
Make life jackets a must
Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.
Be on the look out
When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like playing cards, reading books, talking on the phone, and using alcohol or drugs.
