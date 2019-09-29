WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Here and Now - September 29th, 2019 - Welcome
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
here and now
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYPD, NYC mourn Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty
Profile: Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Crews respond to fire with report of house explosion in NYC
4-alarm fire tears through condo complex on Long Island
4 escaped prison inmates caught, 3 at Red Roof Inn
2nd man arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
Show More
Police: 3 young men on bicycles steal packages in NJ
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Woman pushed against wall, groped in NYC subway stairwell
Investigator: NY Archdiocese meeting obligations in abuse crisis
More TOP STORIES News