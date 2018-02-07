Here and Now: First Blacks in the Americas - digital bilingual platform

"First Blacks in the Americas" is the first digital bilingual platform devoted to passing on the history of black Africans both free and enslaved in the Dominican Republic. The CUNY Dominican Studies Institute created this website that shares the little-known story of how these early people of African descent lived, worked, and survived to become an integral part of not only Dominican culture but the cultures of the Americas.Joining us on Here and Now are Anthony Stevens-Acevedo, Assistant Director., CUNY Dominican Studies Institute and Sarah Aponte - Chief Librarian of the institute.