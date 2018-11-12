Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Here And Now on November 11, 2018: CLOSE
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4674874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Thanks for watching
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, November 12, 2018 01:40PM
Related Topics:
society
here and now
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
UWS comes together to honor beloved WWII veteran
Firefighter fired after suggesting migrant 'hunting season'
Special Delivery! Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives
More Society
Top Stories
Deer crashes through woman's windshield in NJ
Police searching for naked man spotted outside multiple NJ homes
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Victim ID'd in deadly Queens hit-and-run
AccuWeather Alert: Two storms this week
NJ T-shirt shop owner accused of touching minor in store
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
Show More
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
Memorial marks 17th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
Aerosmith's Perry hospitalized after show with Billy Joel
Search for suspect in attack of off-duty NYPD officer
More News