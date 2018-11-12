SOCIETY

Here And Now on November 11, 2018: Stage Play " DOT"

EMBED </>More Videos

A stage production explores the issue of mental health in the black community.

Related Topics:
societyhere and now
SOCIETY
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
UWS comes together to honor beloved WWII veteran
Firefighter fired after suggesting migrant 'hunting season'
Special Delivery! Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives
More Society
Top Stories
Marvel comic legend Stan Lee dies at 95
Deer crashes through woman's windshield in NJ
Police searching for naked man spotted outside multiple NJ homes
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Victim ID'd in deadly Queens hit-and-run
AccuWeather Alert: Two storms this week
Woman stabbed in possible hate crime on Flatbush subway platform
NJ T-shirt shop owner accused of touching minor in store
Show More
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
Memorial marks 17th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
More News