Society

Here's how you can repair your broken headphones for $10

By
Are your headphones old or bruised? If so, we may be able to help you repair them without breaking your pockets.

If you're looking to replace the ear pads on your headphones, head over to Amazon.

For $10, you'll receive a set of new ear pads which also includes a small tool to pop the old pads off and alcohol wipes to clean your new ones.

Also, if you're in the market for new headphones, we've found the best pair under $100:



SEE MORE:

4 best headphones you can get for under $20

Are refurbished headphones worth it? Top brands at half-price

How to clean your headphones without damaging them
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonheadphonesmoneysaverstretch your dollar
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
NYPD officer injured, suspect killed in Staten Island shooting
Giants bench Eli Manning; Daniel Jones named starting QB
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
LIVE UPDATE | Teen fatally stabbed at LI strip mall
Video: Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto AC unit
Search for 4 men in string of violent Manhattan robberies
Show More
AccuWeather: Spectacular September stretch
New York state could enact statewide flavored e-cig ban
Sen. Warren takes selfies for 4 hours with supporters in NYC
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing
Sketch released of man wanted in Brooklyn attempted rape
More TOP STORIES News