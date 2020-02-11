Here's where to get a free reusable bag in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In less than three weeks, a ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect in New York State.
The city is trying to make sure New Yorkers are prepared.
On Monday, the Department of Sanitation started distributing free reusable bags on the corner of Fulton Street and Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn.
Over the next 19 days, around 100,000 bags will be given out at events across the five boroughs.
CLICK HERE to find out when and where to get a bag.
