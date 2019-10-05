FDNY to hand out 15,000 free smoke alarms this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An event happening Saturday promises to save lives.
The FDNY will hand out 15,000 smoke alarms as part of a city-wide open house event.
More than 200 firehouses and EMS stations around the city will be handing out smoke alarms. CLICK HERE to see a list of where you can get a free smoke alarm.
This is the fifth year the department is holding the event.
