Society

FDNY to hand out 15,000 free smoke alarms this weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An event happening Saturday promises to save lives.

The FDNY will hand out 15,000 smoke alarms as part of a city-wide open house event.

More than 200 firehouses and EMS stations around the city will be handing out smoke alarms. CLICK HERE to see a list of where you can get a free smoke alarm.

This is the fifth year the department is holding the event.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfdnysmoke alarm
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man fatally shot inside Bronx subway station
Teen's body washes up in NYC days after swimmers go missing
NYPD detective killed in the line of duty laid to rest
Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack
AccuWeather: First frost for some
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Expect snowy, stormy winter in NYC, AccuWeather says
Show More
'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested in LA
MTA finds increase in NYC subway homeless
21-year-old oversleeps jury duty, goes to jail for 10 days
Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover
Pitching in the spotlight as Yankees host homer-happy Twins
More TOP STORIES News