southwest airlines

Southwest Airlines agent goes 'to infinity and beyond' to reunite toddler with favorite toy

DALLAS, Texas -- The generosity of this act was infinity and beyond!

A young boy was reunited with his favorite toy thanks to the kindness of a Southwest Airlines agent.

Little Hagen and his family landed at Dallas Love Field Airport and had already left in a rental car before realizing that Hagen's Buzz Lightyear toy was missing.

Hagen had left Buzz behind on a Southwest plane.

According to a Facebook post from Southwest Airlines, by the time Hagen and his family noticed, the plane was already on its way to its next destination in Little Rock, Arkansas.



When the plane arrived, a Southwest ramp agent named Jason noticed the toy all alone onboard. He made it his mission to get Buzz home.

According to Southwest, Jason noticed the name "Hagen" on the bottom of Buzz Lightyear's foot.

Thanks to the help of a coworker, Jason was able to look up the plane's passengers from that day and find Hagen.
A few days later, Hagen received a special hand-decorated box in the mail. There was a letter inside describing Buzz's mission at Southwest Airlines, with pictures of his adventures.

"My journey has taught me a lot but I am thankful to return to my buddy!" the letter reads in part.

Hagen's mother Ashley said Jason's act of kindness made her emotional.

"There's definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world for us," Ashley said.

Southwest's Facebook post about Jason's kind act went viral, with thousands of reactions and comments.

Southwest even posted a video of Hagen's reaction to the package in the comments.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines offering flights as low as $49
EMBED More News Videos

Travel changes are on the way after President Joe Biden released his COVID-19 executive actions.


Southwest Airlines is banning emotional-support animals
EMBED More News Videos

Only trained dogs would be considered service animals, according to these new rules.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydallasairport newsheropixartoddlerairlinesouthwest airlinestoysairplane
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Southwest Airlines is banning emotional-support animals
Boeing 737 Max flying in NYC again after pair of deadly crashes
Southwest warns 6,800 employees of impending layoffs
Southwest Airlines no longer blocking middle seats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: NJ Gov. Murphy | LIVE
1 dead in tractor trailer crash on NY State Thruway
Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
AOC, Nadler, others in NY delegation call on Cuomo to resign
NYPD's reform plan 'ends poverty-to-prison' pipeline, mayor says
The old New York is gone: Here's what happens next
Sanitation worker brutally attacked in NYC
Show More
Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance, Jr. will not seek re-election
Yonkers Police issue warning about fentanyl-laced cocaine
2 men shot in Harlem drive themselves to hospital, 1 dies
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News