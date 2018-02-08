They're seeing double a lot at New Trier High School in Winnetka. So much so that members of the sophomore class have set not one but two Guinness World Records.The sophomore class at New Trier High School stands out because of how many students are the same.It has to do with the 44 sets of twins and one set of triplets. In all, about 10 percent of the sophomore class is comprised of multiples. When they were freshman, they reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records. After about a year-and-a-half, it was made official, certified by Guinness itself.The two Guinness World Records earned by New Trier's sophomore class are Most Twins and Most Multiples in a Single Academic Year at One School."Anytime we have twins we always give parents an option, whether they want to have them in same class, so I think that it no longer becomes that much of an option," said New Trier Principal Denise Dubravec.With 45 sets of multiples in a single academic year, New Trier shattered the previous record of 24 sets held by Highcrest Middle School in Wilmette.It was the Novosel twins, Luke and Ryan, who noticed the coincidence when they were students at Highcrest."We knew we had another record coming in to New Trier," said Luke Novosel.The Novosels knew that once they reached New Trier, their record-setting group would join more sets of multiples from the five other elementary districts that feed into the high school.In a class of just over 1000 students, this group of 91 exceeds the national average for multiples by nearly three times."I just don't think that being a triplet is very different to twins. There's just one extra. It's a sister and she's right by your side," said triplet Anna Hinrichs.Some factors for all these twins could be maternal age and access to fertility treatments. Regardless, these students said they are just excited to be part of this group.----------