Holland Tunnel decorations poll results to be released

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --The Port Authority will release the results of a poll Monday after motorists complained about the placement of a decoration shaped like a Christmas tree at the entrance to the Holland Tunnel.
The tree and two circular wreaths have adorned the tunnel for years, but some say having the tree over the "N'' in "Holland" could be a trigger for people with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Others say it's just plain ugly and that the "A'' is more appropriate for the tree.
The poll was commissioned last week, with the following options:
--Leave the decorations as they are
--Move the tree to hang over the 'A' in the word 'HOLLAND'
--Move the tree to hang over the 'A' and remove the second wreath that's now over the 'U' in the word 'TUNNEL'
--Add a tree to hang over the 'A', but keep and adjust the existing tree to make the decorations symmetrical
Executive Director Rick Cotton said the authority will act based on what the public wants and that a design competition is possible for next year.
The agency also held a public hearing last week, where Cory Windelspecht, the Manhattan man who has been the public face of the push to move the decorations, addressed the board.
"The only reason we are here today is that we spoke loudly," he told board members. "We just wanted to get noticed."
Windelspecht said he travels through the tunnel several times a week as part of his job in medical sales and that he has been irked by the sign for several years because of the placement of the tree decoration over the "N."
This year he called the Port Authority but got nowhere, until a video he made about the situation went viral.
At the hearing, Windelspecht read complaints from some of the 2,000-plus commuters who signed his petition asking for a change.
"Just move it, it's not right," he said. "It hurts my brain. It's a distraction, and distractions are anti-traffic."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
