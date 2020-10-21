Antoine Lovell: Homeless as a teen, he's now a professor on a mission to make a social difference

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For a time as a youth, Antoine Lovell, now a doctoral candidate and a university professor, was homeless in New York, riding the subways with his mom for shelter. His bedroom was the No. 3 train.It was an experience that shaped his life. The course of his life was sealed when a social worker helped him, and he decided he'd do that kind of work, too, one day. He is now a professor at Fordham University in Manhattan as well as Delaware State University, where he teaches social policy. His specialty? Housing and homelessness, the core issues he's been wrestling with from a young age.