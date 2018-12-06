SOCIETY

Homeless man finds bag containing $17K, donates it to food bank

What would you do if you found a bag full of money? A homeless man in Washington state found himself in that exact situation and decided to share the wealth.

SUMNER, Washington --
Kevin Booth is homeless and has been coming to the Sumner Food Bank for the past five years. One morning he found a bag of money in it with $17,000.

"All of them were like, 'What do we do with it?' It was like a hot potato," Anita Miller, director of the Sumner Food Bank, told KCPQ.

When a staff member arrived to open the food bank at 7:30 a.m., Booth showed her the money.

"He waited for her, gave it to her and said, 'Somebody left this for you,'" Miller said.

Food bank staff called police. When no one claimed the money 90 days later, the food bank was allowed to keep it. Miller said the money will be used to expand the building so the food bank can provide more services to the homeless and families in need.

Booth was given a citizen certificate from the Sumner Police Department and gift cards to his favorite local store.

"It was a big decision for him because he could use it but you do not take from somebody else. It would be stealing, and he doesn't steal," Miller said of Booth's decision to turn the money in.

Miller said the food bank will continue to look out for Kevin and that it warms her heart that he decided to give back to the food bank in this season of giving.

"It makes you feel good to be able to help him," she said. "He helped us in a roundabout way. It's a wonderful feeling. Trust me, it opened up all of our eyes."

