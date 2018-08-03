SOCIETY

Homeless man gets job after Florida police officer helps him shave beard

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job! (KABC)

TALLAHASSEE, Florida --
Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview -- he got the job!

MORE: Florida officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's job interview
EMBED More News Videos

Officer helps homeless man shave.


That police officer was caught on camera helping shave the beard of a homeless man named Phil who wanted to clean up for a job interview at a local McDonald's in Tallahassee, Florida.

It turns out Phil got the job!

He started work earlier this week.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpolice officerhomelessjobsemploymentmcdonald'sact of kindnessfeel goodFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
SOCIETY
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
Cops give toddler 'cuteness warning' after pulling him over
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Girl possibly abducted from DC airport left in car with NY tags
Downed trees, powerlines after tornado warning in Queens
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Man arrested after 8-year-old thrown off 31-foot water slide
Colorado police officer shot originally from Long Island
Jericho Schools named best in the US
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
Show More
Sergeant placed on modified duty after shooting man in Brooklyn
Duo wanted for putting man in headlock, robbing him in Brooklyn
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
More News