Pittsburgh hospital dresses newborns in tiny Mister Rogers outfits

PITTSBURGH -- A Pittsburgh hospital is celebrating Cardigan Day by dressing babies in little Mr. Rogers styled cardigans.

The West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh shared the photos on Facebook of the newborns wearing the cardigans.



The city of Pittsburgh recognizes November 13 as both National Cardigan Day and World Kindness Day in memory of the late Fred Rogers.

Rogers was known for wearing his iconic red cardigan on the children's TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" which aired from 1968 until 2001.

Rogers died of stomach cancer in 2003.

Tom Hanks will perform as Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
