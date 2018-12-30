SOCIETY

Hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out black man making phone call

The employees who asked a hotel guest to leave when he made a phone call in the lobby have been fired.

PORTLAND, Oregon --
A Portland, Oregon, hotel has fired two employees it says were involved in the mistreatment of a black guest kicked out of its facility.

DoubleTree Portland tweeted Saturday that the two men's "actions were inconsistent with our standards."

Jermaine Massey accused the hotel of racially profiling him after a security guard called police to remove him from the lobby.

The guard told Massey that if he could not provide a room number, he would be asked to leave. Massey posted an Instagram video that shows part of the interaction with the guard.

The hotel's general manager said the hotel had reached out to Massey privately but attorneys for Massey said they want a public explanation on why he was told to leave.


Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Massey's lawyers intend to pursue legal action.


(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
