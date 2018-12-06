SOCIETY

Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush in heartfelt ceremony

HOUSTON, Texas --
George H.W. Bush, who shaped history as America's 41st president and patriarch of a family that occupied the White House for a dozen years, is going to his final rest Thursday in Houston.

More than 11,000 people paid their respects to Bush as his casket lay in repose all night at a Houston church where his family worshipped. Some visitors waited for hours to pay tribute to Bush, who will be buried following a funeral at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
EMBED More News Videos

As thousands streamed through the long line at Second Baptist Church, many shared stories of Houston's most famous neighbor.



The only member of the Bush dynasty still in public, George P. Bush, says he and former President George H.W. Bush's 16 other grandchildren grew up in awe of the man they knew as "Gampy."
EMBED More News Videos

George P Bush talks about the letters his grandfather would send and one of the foods he had to have: Blue Bell ice cream.



Grandchildren of former President George H.W. Bush gave readings from the Bible at his funeral in Houston. Those reading passages at St. Martin's Episcopal Church included Barbara Pierce Bush, a daughter of George W. Bush, and Noelle Lucila Bush, daughter of Jeb Bush.
EMBED More News Videos

Pres. Bush's granddaughters paid tribute to him by reading select Bible verses at his funeral.


The Rev. Russell Levenson, Jr. told mourners Thursday that Bush had a "resolute faith" and once asked what heaven would be like. He told those gathered at St. Martin's Episcopal Church that he imagined Bush was greeted in heaven by his wife, Barbara Bush, "with her hands on her hips, saying 'What took you so long?'"
EMBED More News Videos

Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson Jr. talks about praying for Barbara Bush before she died.



Performing were some of Bush's favorite country music stars, including the Oak Ridge Boys doing "Amazing Grace."
EMBED More News Videos

The Oak Ridge Boys perform Amazing Grace.


Reba McEntire sang "The Lord's Prayer" as three days of official ceremonies in Washington gave way to more personal touches for the former president in Texas.
EMBED More News Videos

Reba McEntire performs at President George H.W. Bush's funeral.



The grandsons of former President George H.W. Bush served as honorary pallbearers at his flag-draped casket was carried out of a Houston church following the last public remembrance for the 41st president. Among the grandsons who served as honorary pallbearers at Thursday's funeral service were George P. Bush, Samuel Bush LeBlond and Pierce Mallon Bush.
EMBED More News Videos

President Bush's casket leaves St. Martin's Episcopal Church.



Thursday's service also attracted local sports stars.
EMBED More News Videos

Several sports figures paid their respects to Bush

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldfamous deathsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
How to get married atop Empire State Building
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
Show More
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
Family of girl hit in police-involved shooting speaks
Candles caused Poughkeepsie fire that killed 4, officials say
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
More News