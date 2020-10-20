Society

Houston woman has hilarious tips on waiting in line to vote in viral TikTok video

HOUSTON, Texas -- An enthusiastic Houston mother has a few tips for all the voters facing long lines: Put on your grown folks hair, get your chair and get your snacks.

Belinda Varnado kept it one hundred about how nothing was going to stop her from voting, especially not heat, hunger or illness.

In a now-viral TikTok video set to Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and shared nearly 9,400 times at the time of this writing, Varnado explains she has the essentials to make her voice heard, starting with her fly attire.

"I'm going over here to get my jush. I got my grown folks hair on. I got my savage clothes on, I'm ready for this heat, and I'm ready for these people," Varnado said.

In case you were wondering, jush, according to a reference from RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Jasmine Masters, just means living your best life. Don't worry, we had to look that up, too.

But don't let that distract you from Varnado's pro tips.

"I'm ready. They can stand out there for 15 hours, I got my chair. They can stand out there for 24 hours, I got my snacks," Varnado said, showing off her toolkit. "I'm going to vote, and I suggest you go vote too."

But the most important message, Varnado told CNN's Don Lemon, was that she wanted people to get out and vote, no matter what it takes.

"I want everybody to get out and vote, especially my seniors. I think just because the lines are long, they're not going to be able to stand out there. And they're not going to want to stand out there if they're full of arthritis like me, so get your chair, get your snacks. Some of them might be diabetic, and I had an umbrella too, so when the sun shifted on one side, I shifted to the other side," Varnado said.

Varnado said she waited for an hour and a half to vote, which she felt wasn't bad, because when she first arrived, the line was all the way around the corner.

While she has quite the personality, Varnado doesn't want her message to get lost.

She said what really motivated her were issues such as health care and social security. She has also volunteered to drive people to the polls.

Like Varnado, voters have been eager to get out there.

In Harris County alone, the clerk's office said that when polls closed on Monday, the number of in-person votes and mail-in ballots surpassed 700,000 voters.

Remember that early voting in Texas lasts until Oct. 30 this year.



What you need to know about early voting
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you need to know about early voting.



MORE VIRAL VIDEOS

TikTok user's skateboarding Fleetwood Mac video gets Ocean Spray's attention
EMBED More News Videos

People are taking notice of this man's TikTok video.



Woman jumps into Hudson River for TikTok video, receives viral backlash
EMBED More News Videos

A young woman from Nassau County thought it would make a cool TikTok video - jumping off a boat for a swim in the Hudson River, in front of the Statue of Liberty.



Humble ISD teacher connects with students in hilarious TikTok videos
EMBED More News Videos

A month ago, Humble ISD teacher Tricia Zinnecker had never used TikTok. Now, her videos are a huge hit with her students!



Spanish teacher calls himself the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School
EMBED More News Videos

Students never want to miss a day of class with this teacher!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonviral videoentertainmentvotingsocial mediavote 2020viral
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Man speaks from hospital bed after attack on subway platform
Judge orders hearing to decide if Jennifer Dulos is dead
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Convenience store alters mask policy after gunpoint robberies
Puppy born with rare green fur in Italy
SF-based Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores
Show More
COVID Updates: Murphy advises New Jerseyans to avoid interstate travel
Southwest Airlines no longer blocking middle seats
LI grocery store ad offers 20% off for Trump supporters
Fake debt collection calls on the rise during pandemic
ABC7 Unite: Landmark NJ barbershop honored with street renaming
More TOP STORIES News