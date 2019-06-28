How are you celebrating NYC WorldPride? Share your photos with us

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Pride Weekend is underway in New York City as the world comes together to celebrate love, life and pride.
We want to see how you're celebrating WorldPride this weekend.
WorldPride NYC coverages begins at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 with an ABC News Pride special on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com. And then at noon, join our team of Ken Rosato, Sam Champion, Lauren Glassberg and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com.
Share your photos with us using #abc7NYPride and they might show up online or on TV.
