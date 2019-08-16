Society

How pickles are helping to raise money for New Jersey girl in need

Related topics:
societybloomfieldessex countyfundraiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
NYPD searches for person of interest after suspicious package scare
Sister of officer who died by suicide says NYPD is 'broken'
Child found dead in hot vehicle at New Jersey train station
Police break up fight on Delta flight after 6-hour delay at JFK
Vaping dangers prompt health advisory in NY
Show More
Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products
Hepatitis A outbreak infects 23 at NJ golf club, officials say
Funeral for FDNY firefighter who died in line of duty
Police: CT man may have purchased weapons for mass shooting
2 wanted for breaking into woman's bedroom with gun in Queens
More TOP STORIES News