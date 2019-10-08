Society

Donate old LEGO bricks through new pilot program

Check your attic and basements for any unwanted LEGO bricks.

The LEGO Replay pilot program will take any previously used LEGO bricks and donate them to children's non-profits across the country.

The LEGO group encourages people to place their unwanted bricks and sets into a cardboard box. A free UPS shipping label can be found on the LEGO Replay website.

The package can then be sent to the Give Back Box facility, where each brick will be sorted, inspected by hand, and given a rigorous cleaning.

"We know people don't throw away their LEGO bricks," said Tim Brooks, Vice President, Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group. "The vast majority hand them down to their children or grandchildren but others have asked us for a safe way to dispose of or to donate their bricks."

Teach for America will receive the majority of the toys and provide them to thousands of classrooms across the country.

Bricks will also be sent to Boys & Girls Club of Boston for their after-school programs.

Once the pilot is complete in spring 2020, the LEGO Group will evaluate a possible expansion of the program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildreneducationlegoteachersdonationstoysnon profit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chelsea bomber convicted in shootout with NJ police
NYC teen identified as 1st vaping-related death in New York state
1 dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn basement fire
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Subway trains can speed up, says Cuomo, citing task force report
Show More
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
2 brothers found dead in apparent murder-suicide on UWS
4 men sought in attempted lurings of 4 kids in Brooklyn
Feds address NYCHA lighting in response to our investigation
More TOP STORIES News