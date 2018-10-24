CHOOSE KINDNESS

Teens speak out against bullying, hope to spread kindness

These two teen girls faced severe bullying at school - now they are raising awareness and spreading kindness.

Emily Sowa, Marilu Galvez & Josh Hartmann
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Kindness is one of the most significant contributors to positive school climate.

Two students from the Long Island Coalition Against Bullying, sat down with ABC7 to share their stories about how they faced and survived bullying at school.

One victim and her mother spoke to us about the heartbreak and how hard it was to face bullying in and after school. See her message here to her bullies here:
Teen girls face severe bullying at school, hope to spread kindness


Another girl, as a middle schooler witnessed bullying behavior towards and wants to send a positive message so others will choose kindness. See her message here:
Teens speak out against bullying to raise awareness


Disney | ABC Television Group partners with GLSEN, GLAAD, PACER and No Bully, along with ESPN, to raise awareness around National Bullying Prevention Month.

Disney | ABC's Choose Kindness campaign encourages kids, families and communities around the country to help put an end to bullying by choosing kindness.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and October 24th is #UnityDay2018.

On Unity Day, everyone can come together - in schools, communities and online - to show that we are united against bullying and united for kindness, acceptance and inclusion.

Inspire others by sharing how you choose kindness using #ChooseKindness & #BeInspired, and encourage your followers and friends to do the same.

For more information on this campaign and others, visit www.ABC.com/BeInspired.
