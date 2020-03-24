Society

Great American Takeout encourages Americans to support local restaurants during coronavirus pandemic

As restaurants around the country scale back their operations to take-out and delivery only to comply with social-distancing requirements, a new social media campaign encourages those who can do so to continue supporting local eateries.

It's called the Great American Takeout, and it encourages Americans to order pick-up or delivery orders from local restaurants on Tuesday, March 24, and beyond to support local jobs and to help the restaurant community stay afloat through the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to local restaurants in cities around the country, larger chains like Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, Modern Market, Tocaya Organica, The Coffee Bean & Tea Lea, Torchy's Tacos, Chevys Fresh Mex and The Habit Burger Grill have also thrown their weight behind the movement.

Many are also offering free or discounted delivery to encourage the public to participate while also abiding by social-distancing recommendations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybusinessfoodcoronavirusrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo warns coronavirus accelerating 'like a bullet train'
NYPD begins enforcing social distancing as cases reach alarming rate
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
Doctor who contracted Ebola: 'I FEAR COVID-19'
Man dies, wife critical after ingesting additive to prevent virus
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus 'attack rate' is 1 in 1,000 in NYC area, here for weeks
Show More
Brooklyn principal 1 of 125 coronavirus deaths in NYC
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
NJ orders some county inmates released amid COVID-19 pandemic
New Jersey testing site reaches capacity before opening again
Suffolk Co. DA tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News