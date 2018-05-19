ROYAL WEDDING

How to watch the royal wedding: times, details for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's everything you need to know to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot on May 19.

Royal wedding fans, Saturday is the big day! Whether you're hosting an early-morning party with all your friends or setting your alarm to sneak into another room and watch with headphones, it's time to make your plans to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot.

Here's everything you need to know to watch:

What time is the royal wedding?

The ceremony begins at noon GMT | 7 a.m. ET | 4 a.m. PT and lasts for one hour. Cameras are allowed inside.

After the ceremony, the couple will take a carriage ride through the grounds of Windsor Castle, where more than 2,600 invited guests will catch a glimpse of the new bride and groom.

PHOTOS: Meghan "Sparkle" style through the years

How do I watch the royal wedding from home?

ABC News' coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET and will last for five hours. You can watch the coverage by tuning into ABC on your TV or by streaming it HERE and on ABCNews.com, GoodMorningAmerica.com, mobile apps, social platforms and streaming video devices.

Speaking of the ABC News app, a special new augmented reality (AR) experience is being rolled out for the royal wedding. When you download the app on an iOS device, you can pose with 3D versions of the royal carriage or the Queen's Guard, and you can share your photos.

Are there other ways to watch the royal wedding?

If you'd rather watch on the big screen, now is the time to buy your tickets. Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be shown at 10 a.m. local time in theaters around the country.

You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
Related
Royal wedding fans can watch in theaters
See the royal wedding invitations
Harry and Meghan: Everything to know about the royal wedding
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News