Barbers Hill HS student suspended over dreads prepares for his Oscars debut

DeAndre was the center of controversy after he claims his high school prohibited him from wearing dreadlocks past a certain length. The school allegedly threatened him, saying that he would not be allowed to walk across the stage for graduation.
Several celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, heard his story and decided to take matters into their own hands. Hundreds of positive comments flooded DeAndre's social media accounts, encouraging him to maintain the length of his hair, which he says he has been growing out for quite some time.
Texas teen who was told his dreadlocks violated school dress code invited to Oscars by 'Hair Love' team
This is the full video we sent Deandre @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade @Dove pic.twitter.com/kcW288b6JY— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 31, 2020
Ultimately, DeAndre was invited to attend the Oscars, courtesy of the team behind the nominated short film "Hair Love."
Matthew A. Cherry, the writer and co-director of "Hair Love," tweeted that he would like the teen to be their special guest.
Made it to #LA! #DeAndresJourney airs SUNDAY NIGHT after the #OSCARS on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/WrLzzjjZMl— Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) February 8, 2020
ABC anchor Chauncy Glover flew out to LA, alongside DeAndre and his family, to document every step of his Oscar debut and his #HAIRLOVE journey!
Here's #DeAndresJourney:
"DeAndre Arnold is on cloud 9. We woke up early this morning and headed straight to a famous style studio here in LA. DeAndre was fitted for an awesome tuxedo to rock on the red carpet tomorrow. He loves everything from the bow-tie, to the shoes, to the color of the suit He is going to kill it on the red carpet tomorrow at the Oscars!
This kid from Texas has become a star in his own right. Even walking down the street here in Los Angeles, people know him and they know his story and they congratulate him on standing up for himself by telling his school he would not cut his dreadlocks.
Headed to grab some lunch now and then carry on with a busy schedule. DeAndre's parents are here too and his Mom just can't stop crying and getting emotional for her son. A negative situation has turned into more positivity than they ever imagined!
Stay tuned.
Getting #Oscar ready and having the time of his life! This kid is gonna look like a million bucks on the #red carpet tomorrow night! #DeAndresJourney #abc13 #dove #HairLove #paulsmith @MatthewACherry @13PhotogNoe pic.twitter.com/GiOGtj7lt7— Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) February 8, 2020
There will also be a watch party for the 'accidental activist' here in Houston on Sunday night at the Cool Runnings restaurant at 8270 W. Belfort starting at 5 p.m.