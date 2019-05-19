Hudson River Park aims to curtail use of plastic items

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hudson River Park is going even greener - with a new initiative aimed at curtailing single-use plastic items.The measure is built around a voluntary agreement between the 20-year-old park and its restaurants, concession operators and other tenants.As part of the deal, the vendors cannot sell water in single-use plastic bottles or provide plastic straws.The park says 13 of its 21 vendors have signed the agreement, and others are considering it.----------