Hudson River Park aims to curtail use of plastic items

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hudson River Park is going even greener - with a new initiative aimed at curtailing single-use plastic items.
The measure is built around a voluntary agreement between the 20-year-old park and its restaurants, concession operators and other tenants.
As part of the deal, the vendors cannot sell water in single-use plastic bottles or provide plastic straws.
The park says 13 of its 21 vendors have signed the agreement, and others are considering it.
