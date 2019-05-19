Society

Hudson River Park aims to curtail use of plastic items

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hudson River Park is going even greener - with a new initiative aimed at curtailing single-use plastic items.

The measure is built around a voluntary agreement between the 20-year-old park and its restaurants, concession operators and other tenants.

As part of the deal, the vendors cannot sell water in single-use plastic bottles or provide plastic straws.

The park says 13 of its 21 vendors have signed the agreement, and others are considering it.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest sidenew york citymanhattanplastic bottlesplastichudson river park
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teenage girls charged with assault and robbery in Harlem
MTA: April subway on-time performance highest since 2013
'American Idol' to be crowned tonight
Video: Defunct steelmaker's 21-story headquarters imploded
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
Suspect accused of exposing himself to 2 boys in Brooklyn
80-year-old woman in crosswalk killed by taxi in SoHo
Show More
NYC Weather: Warm Sunday with thunderstorm threat
Police officer hurt when driver pulls away following dispute in the Bronx
Biden rejects anger, calls for national unity at Philadelphia rally
NYC holds free paper shredding events at locations around the city
Construction worker killed after falling near Grand Central Terminal
More TOP STORIES News