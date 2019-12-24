Society

The Vessel at Hudson Yards to add platform lift for people with disabilities

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new plan is in the works to make a popular tourist location available to people unable to climb stairs.

The Vessel in Hudson Yards is 16 stories high and consists of 154 flights of stairs.

Under an agreement with the US Attorney's office, a one-of-a-kind "platform lift" will be built that will make the landmark more accessible to individuals with disabilities.

The Vessel's current design allows individuals with difficulty climbing stairs only access to three of the structure's 80 platforms.

The lift will also allow those with disabilities to enjoy the 360-degree views from the top level.

The US Attorney's office said that as constructed, the Vessel was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

