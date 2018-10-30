SOCIETY

Huge mural on apartment building in Brooklyn celebrates diversity

In the heart of Brooklyn, in a community as diverse as any, that diversity is now reflected on a soon to open apartment building in Crown Heights.

The developers behind the ensemble thought street art would distract from the neighboring supermarket and attract residents.

So they commissioned Augusto Turallas and Ariel Rouco, both of Argentina.

The initial concept was inspired by the New Yorker magazine cover from April 11, 2016.

Similar imagery appears on one side of the building, though friends of the artists served as the models.

You'll see a Hasidic Jew, a hipster and an African-American woman, and around the corner there are more faces.

Residents in the area say they love it, and that it reaffirms the melting pot that is New York, Brooklyn and Crown Heights.

