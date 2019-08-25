Hundreds of apartments in Brooklyn still with no water, low water pressure

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Hundreds of apartments in NYCHA buildings in Brooklyn have had no water or low water pressure for days.Neighbors have been fetching water from a nearby hydrant to clean their food and flush their toilets.Residents say the problems at the Surfside Gardens apartments in Coney Island started without warning.Rena McLaurin is annoyed. She is one of the hundreds who have had no water with no warning.Clyde Ellison says the bathroom is an issue."I have a bunch of kids, and I got to keep filling it up," Ellison said.As days went by, the sign went up and so did the makeshift fountain at the nearby fire hydrant.City officials are well aware of the issue, and a statement they say, "our staff completed repairs to house pumps at the development and is closely monitoring the situation as full water service is restored for our residents."----------