Coronavirus News: Hundreds of thank-you letters delivered to first responders on front lines of COVID-19

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- The Nassau County community thanked its firefighters and ambulance corps members on Sunday.

Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti presented hundreds of thank you letters and cards outside the Levittown Fire Department.

The letters are from children and community members as part of Ferretti's "Letters to our Heroes" campaign.

