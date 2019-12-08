Hundreds take part in 'The World's Big Sleep Out' in Times Square to fight homelessness

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hundreds of New Yorkers slept in Times Square Saturday night as part of a global effort to fight homelessness.The event was one of 50 taking place in cities around the world as part of what organizers called "The World's Big Sleep Out."Entertainer Will Smith performed a bedtime story for about 900 participants braving the cold in Times Square.Funds raised from the event will support charities that work to end homelessness including the Robin Hood Foundation and the Coalition for the Homeless.London and New Delhi were among the cities holding similar demonstrations.----------