Society

Hunts Point merchants donate fresh produce ahead of Thanksgiving

By Eyewitness News
HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Merchants from the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx were giving back ahead of Thanksgiving.

They distributed more than 25,000 pounds of fresh produce Saturday - that's 2,000 bags of fruits and vegetables.

Individual bags were filled with produce including baking potatoes, acorn squash, butternut squash, carrots, ginger, chayote squash, cranberries, garlic, yams, rutabagas, Macintosh apples and oranges.

In addition, each bag contained helpful, easy recipes.

Volunteers handed out the food on Lafayette Avenue.

The Hunts Point Produce Market is the largest in the world. This was the fifth year the merchants hosted the giveaway.

